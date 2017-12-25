When is the new series of Doctor Who on?

How long will you have to wait to see Jodie Whittaker in her first full episode as the Thirteenth Doctor?

So you’ve just had a first glimpse of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas special and you want to know when you can see more?

Well, you’re in luck. Sort of. Because the good news is that we do know approximately when Jodie’s first series of Doctor Who will air, but the bad news is that it’s not until Autumn 2018.

Series 11 will, however, kick off with a generous hour-long episode before settling into nine more instalments of 50 minutes each, still slightly longer than what we’ve been used to in recent years.

What else do we know? Well, the ‘Tardis team’ will be expanded with Bradley Walsh – host of ITV game show The Chase and also a former star of new showrunner Chris Chibnall’s Law & Order: UK – playing a character named Graham alongside joining ex-Hollyoaks actors Tosin Cole as Ryan (far right, below) and Mandip Gill as Yasmin (far left), while Sharon D Clarke, best known as Holby City’s Lola Griffin will also have a recurring role.