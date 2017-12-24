What time is Mrs Brown’s Boys on TV this Christmas?

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Agnes Brown and her boys, so it’s little wonder that TV’s most famous Irish mammy is returning to the BBC for another Christmas double whammy.

But what’s going to happen when Agnes and co. return for Christmas? And how will they replace actor Rory Cowan – who played Rory Brown – now that he’s left the series?

When will the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas and New Year specials air on TV?

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special will air on Monday 25th December at 10pm on BBC1. The New Year’s special will air on Monday 1st January at 10pm on BBC1. Find out what else is on TV this Christmas.

What happens in the Mrs Brown’s Boys 2017 Christmas Special?

Well, it’s safe to say you can expect the usual mayhem as mammy and her young’uns find a way to get themselves into trouble. Grandad’s keeping things very ‘A Christmas O’Carroll’ with his theories about the house being haunted, while Cathy’s preoccupied with her new internet date. Rory – aka the titular Mammy’s son – is undergoing plastic surgery, much to his mother’s dismay.

The whole affair leaves Agnes feeling a little down in the dumps, but Buster Brady’s given her a very special Christmas tree to cheer her up. What could possibly go wrong?