What time is David Walliams’ Ratburger on TV this Christmas?

The British comedy star's children's book has been adapted for the small screen

In between appearances on Britain’s Got Talent and every panel show under the sun, David Walliams been steadily carving out a side job as a children’s author – and a pretty successful one at that, with eight million copies of his books sold worldwide.

This Christmas, two of his stories will be adapted for telly – the BBC are screening Grandpa’s Great Escape while Sky are adapting Ratburger.

Here’s everything we know about Ratburger…

FIRST LOOK: Who's joining us for one of Burt's Burgers? 🐭🍔@davidwalliams and @Sheridansmith1 star in #Ratburger this Christmas on Sky One. pic.twitter.com/GBNfhdcMIk — Sky One (@SkyOne) October 18, 2017

When is Ratburger on TV?

Ratburger will air on Sunday 24th December at 6pm on Sky1 and will simultaneously become available on Sky’s subscription service NOW TV. Find out what else is on TV this Christmas.

What is Ratburger?

The story follows a young girl named Zoe who befriends a dancing rat called Armitage and plans to enter him in the school talent show. However, when her stepmother and “shifty burger man” Burt find out about her rodent pal, they decide they’d rather put ratburgers on the menu instead…

“Hilarious, gruesome and warm-hearted in equal measure, Ratburger is a terrific tale,” Jon Mountague, Sky’s head of comedy, said in a release.

Who is in the cast?

Zoe will be played by Talia Barnett (To Walk Invisible) while Sheridan Smith will star her stepmother alongside David Walliams as burger man Burt.

The one-off family comedy also features Mark Benton as Zoe’s dad, Nigel Planer as the Headmaster and Ben Bailey-Smith as celeb chef Charlie Jacobs, and was adapted for TV by Kevin Cecil and Walliams himself.