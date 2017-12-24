Accessibility Links

Tonight’s Gogglebox will include a special tribute to star Leon Bernicoff

The C4 sofa star died aged 83 after a short illness

Tonight’s Gogglebox Christmas special will contain a tribute to star Leon Bernicoff, who died yesterday aged 83.

A C4 spokesperson told Radiotimes.com that the compilation special will air “as normal”, but that the start of the episode will feature a tribute message to the late Liverpudlian. This won’t be a montage of Leon’s time in his TV chair, but viewers will see several of his best Gogglebox moments of 2017 throughout the show.

The two-hour special is set to feature highlights from the show’s 10th series, featuring Goggleboxers Giles and Mary, the Siddiquis and the Tapper family.

Leon, a retired teacher, died in hospital yesterday after a short illness. Along with his wife June, he first appeared on screen in 2013 and soon became a fan favourite for his down-to-earth humour, outspoken comments and mischievous antics.

His Gogglebox co-stars – including former cast members Scarlett Moffat, Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle – joined celebrities such as Sue Perkins in posting condolences on Twitter.

A message from Leon and June’s Twitter account thanked all for the “wonderful messages”.

Leon met June at a dance in 1955 when he was 20 and she was 18. The couple married five years later and went on to have two daughters.

Gogglebox 2017 is on 9pm tonight, C4

