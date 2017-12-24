Scarlett Moffat leads tributes to ‘Grandfather of Gogglebox’ Leon Bernicoff after he dies aged 83

Co-stars Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle also joined the likes of Sue Perkins and Liam Gallagher in posting condolences

Fans and familiar faces of Gogglebox have paid their respects to Leon Bernicoff, one the show’s original sofa stars, who died yesterday aged 83.

Along with his wife June, the retired teacher appeared on the Channel 4 show from 2013, where he was quickly known for his down to earth humour, outspoken comments and mischievous antics.

Leon provided so many great moments… pic.twitter.com/JLpSpjoiqU — Gogglebox (@GoggleboxQuotes) December 23, 2017

C4 confirmed the news yesterday evening in a joint statement with Gogglebox production company Studio Lambert, praising Bernicoff’s “unique personality and sharp wit.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad news that after a short illness Gogglebox’s Leon Bernicoff passed away in hospital earlier today,” read the statement.

“Leon’s unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox’s reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion.

“To those of us that knew him personally, Leon was a man of unwavering principles who exerted a distinct paternal presence both on and off screen.

“He will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family; cast and crew.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and #Gogglebox legend Leon. We will all miss him so very dearly. Our thoughts are with June and family at this incredibly sad time. 💔 — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) December 23, 2017

Leon’s Gogglebox co-stars – including former cast members Scarlett Moffat, Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle – posted tributes to the Liverpudlian.

Words can’t explain what you meant to so many people. From your words of encouragement to me to the little DMs. Leon you were loved by so many. Sending my love to you and all of your family .@LeonAndJune ❤️❤️ — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) December 23, 2017

JUST BEEN TOLD THAT MY LEON FROM GOGGLEBOX HAS PASSED AWAY. YES AM.IN TEARS AS WE SPEAK. — OFFICIALLY QUEEN BEE (@sandragogglebox) December 23, 2017

WOULD LIKE TO SEND MY CONDOLENCES TO ALL LEON AND JUNE FAMILY SO SAD TO HEAR ABOUT HIS PASSING ALL MY LOVE AND BLESSINGS 😢😢😢😢❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ayQU5vyYll — Sandi Bogle (@theSandiBogle) December 23, 2017

Other Goggleboxers to post messages for Leon included Rev Kate Bottley…

So sad to hear the news, prayers and love for June and the family @LeonAndJune #Leon #Gogglebox — Kate Bottley (@revkatebottley) December 23, 2017

Steph and Dom Parker…

So terribly sorry to hear the dreadful news about Leon!! Our hearts are with June and his family – what a dreadful loss to us all – he was always so cheeky and adored – the show will never be the same without him #leonliveson Huge #Chinchin in his honour — Steph and Dom (@stephanddom) December 23, 2017

The Tapper family…

Sending all of our love to June and the family at this sad time. You’ll be dearly missed, Leon. — Gogglebox Tappers (@tapperofficial) December 23, 2017

Hairdresser Stephen Webb…

R.I.P Leon . Thanks for all the laughter and tears of joy #granddadgogglebox much love ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/Q18LRt8BUt — Stephen webb (@Stephenwebb71) December 24, 2017

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley…

Sending all our love to June and family at this sad time on the passing of our tv legend Leon R.I.P 💔💔💔#gogglebox @Channel4 — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) December 23, 2017

Dave and Shirley…

@LeonAndJune so sorry to hear of the passing of Leon,our sincere condolences, he will be missed Dave and Shirley x — Dave And Shirley (@DaveAndShirley) December 23, 2017

Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner…

Deepest condolences to June and family, absolutely gutted lost a Gogglebox legend thinking of all the family at this difficult time 💔😘 — Ellie&Izzi Gogglebox (@ellieandizzi) December 23, 2017

And Carolyne and the Michael family…

God Bless you Leon 🙏🏻 RIP 😢We loved you from the very first & we are all utterly 💔 we will miss you greatly 😔 #gogglebox won’t be the same without your unique wit & insight 😊@LeonAndJune our love & prayers to all the Bernicoff family ❤️ — GoggleboxCarolyne (@MichaelFamilyMa) December 23, 2017

Show creator Tania Alexander also took to Twitter to hail “the grandfather of Gogglebox”.

So deeply saddened at the passing of our dear, dear Leon. He was and always will be the grandfather of #gogglebox – an absolute star who always made me laugh with his sharp wit and unshakable opinions. Much love and strength to June and the Bernicoff family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hFJdkNDBd1 — Tania Alexander (@Tanialalexander) December 23, 2017

Celebrities including Liam Gallagher, Julie Hesmondhalgh, David Schneider, Paddy McGuiness and Sue Perkins also posted their condolences.

Oh Leon, you absolute gent. I shall miss you.

All love to June X — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) December 23, 2017

RIP Leon Gogglebox as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 23, 2017

The critics critic. I once seen him slating Ant & Dec and they’re impossible to dislike! RIP the mighty Leon. #Gogglebox #Leon pic.twitter.com/uX6f7drbdW — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) December 23, 2017

Sad to hear about Leon from Gogglebox. In a world that’s gone to arse he seemed such a gentle, honest soul and still so in love with June. #RIP — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 23, 2017

@LeonAndJune June, you will be inundated, I know. But I had to add my voice to the legion of Leon fans who loved his wit, sparkle, mischief and politics. We will all miss him. TY Leon. Sending ❤ & thoughts xxxx — Julie Hesmondhalgh (@juliehes) December 23, 2017

I was honoured to spend the day with Leon and June at their house in 2015 for the Gogglebox book. RIP Leon: mischievous, funny, warm and a good socialist. pic.twitter.com/oOKjU94LUv — Andrew Collins (@AndrewCollins) December 23, 2017

Leon, who was a lifelong Everton supporter, also received a message from his football club…

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Leon, the Evertonian who entertained the nation on @C4Gogglebox. Our thoughts are especially with his wife June at this terribly sad time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eydpyZ4a1i — Everton (@Everton) December 23, 2017

A message from Leon and June’s Twitter account thanked all for their warm messages.

Leon met June at a dance in 1955 when he was 20 and she was 18. The couple married five years later and went on to have two daughters.

Thankyou Folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless! — LeonAndJune (@LeonAndJune) December 23, 2017

A Christmas special of Gogglebox, featuring a tribute message to Leon, will air on C4 tonight, 9pm.