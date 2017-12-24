Christmas 2017: What to watch on TV today, Christmas Eve

From Michael McIntyre's Big Show to Mary, Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You, check out the best shows to watch on the night before Christmas

Here’s your guide to what’s on TV the night before Christmas. From David Walliams to Mary Berry, Mel and Sue, check out our guide to the best shows on TV this Christmas Eve.

The adaptation of David Walliams’s children’s book involves a bullied schoolgirl, a burger van man with a questionable hygiene rating and a dancing rat called Armitage at risk of facing the mincer. Walliams’s family comedy follows several other adaptations of his children’s books like Gangsta Granny and Mr Stink, and includes appearances from Sarah Hadland, Sophie Thompson and Nigel Planer.

Following the closure of the local school and post office, the community centre in Pentre, a small South Wales village, has become a key support for the residents. The much-loved former Bake-Off alumni – Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins – put together a surprise for the volunteers at the centre, in the form of a Christmas party and a top to toe renovation.

Inspector Maigret (Rowan Atkinson) is back on our screens, and this time he finds himself navigating the darker side of Paris after a young woman named Arlette is found murdered in her home. The showgirl had in fact come to the police station the night before in fear of her life, so Maigret heads out onto the streets of the French capital to investigate.

One of Britain’s favourite comedians is back on stage and entertaining the masses at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End. The show features Ainsley Harriott feeding a blindfolded victim Christmas dinner, and Alesha Dixon who becomes the latest Celebrity Send-to-All victim.

Lee Mack’s sitcom is back for a Christmas special, with Sally Bretton, Bobby Ball and Hugh Dennis returning to the show. This year, Lee and Lucy (Sally Bretton) face a Christmas present-related parental nightmare when the grandparents buy the same present for their kids and give them to the children on Christmas Eve. Keep an eye out for a cameo from the late Keith Barron, who appears as a toy store salesman.