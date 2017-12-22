What time is The Great British Bake Off Christmas special on TV?

There's not one but two festive editions of The Great Christmas Bake Off featuring former bakers

Rejoice! We’re having not one but two helpings of The Great British Bake Off this Christmas as Channel 4 pulls out two festive specials for us to feast on.

With a total of eight former bakers returning to the tent to whip up some delicious Christmas treats, here’s everything we know about the Bake Off Christmas specials so far.

When are The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials on TV?

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7:40pm and Monday 1st January at 7:40pm – both on Channel 4.

Who’s in the Bake Off Christmas specials?

There are two different Bake Off episodes with the returning bakers split into two groups.

Paul Jagger, Beca Lyne-Pirkis, Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones (below) will compete in one episode.

This instalment will see the bakers face three “yummy yuletide challenges”, although more specific details of the bakes have yet to be revealed.

Then, in order to maximise those festive tent decorations, Channel 4 is bringing us a second episode featuring Benjamina Ebuehi, Rob Billington, Rav Bansal and Sandy Docherty.

The only detail that we know about their bakes is that they will all have to make “something to celebrate in three delectable challenges”.

With this in mind, we’re predicting New Year’s Eve party food and celebratory nibbles.

Who’s presenting the Bake Off Christmas specials?

The stockings say it all. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back in the tent alongside presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Based on the snazzy clobber sported by Noel and Sandi last series, we can only predict they’ll be rocking some truly jazzy Christmas jumpers in the tent this December.