What time is Maigret in Montmartre on TV this Christmas?

Maigret returns for another case this Christmas as Rowan Atkinson dons his hat and pipe once again to play the titular French detective. The fourth film in ITV’s series follows in the footsteps Maigret Sets a Trap, Maigret’s Dead Man and Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads and sees the sleuth taking on yet another mind-boggling case. Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Maigret in Montmartre on TV?

Maigret in Montmartre will air on Sunday 24th December at 8:30pm on ITV. It will last just under two hours.

What is Maigret in Montmartre about?

Based on George Simenon’s books, the latest instalment sees Maigret in – you guessed it – Montmartre, investigating the murders of two women who are seemingly unconnected yet share a mysterious bond. The first, Arlette, is a beguiling showgirl from a seedy club who arrives at the police station to report two men she overheard discussing the murder of a Countess. But Arlette is shifty and eventually rushes from the building, only to be found strangled in her apartment the next morning.

Meanwhile, Maigret hears word of a Countess who has also been found strangled, her valuables untouched and only a few mysterious leads for the detective to follow up.

What connects the two? And should Maigret have done a better job of protecting Arlette when she came to him in her hour of need?

Who is in the cast?

Rowan Atkinson and Lucy Cohu both return as Jules Maigret and Madame Maigret. Shaun Dingwall, Leo Starr, Mark Heap, Lorraine Ashbourne, Douglas Hodge and Sebastian De Souza will also star.

Where is Maigret filmed?

Budapest stands in for Paris in the ITV films, thanks to the traditional buildings in the Hungarian capital that look far more like the 1955 capital than the current French version does today. Read more about Maigret filming locations here.

Is there a trailer?

Indeed, there is. Take a look at what to expect below: