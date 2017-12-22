Should there be another series of The Last Post?

The BBC1 drama has come to an end – but should there be a series two?

BBC1 drama The Last Post came to an end on Sunday night – but the future of the series is still uncertain.

The six-part series starring Jessica Raine and created by Bafta winning writer Peter Moffat finished its run on BBC1, but there is no word yet about whether the drama will be given a second series.

The series followed a unit of Royal Military Police and their families based in Aden in the 1960s, a former British colony in Yemen.

Radio Times TV editor Alison Graham says that the “sentimental ending is clearly set up to facilitate a second series” – but whether that ambition will be realised is still up for debate.

Should The Last Post return for series two? Have your say below; as soon as we hear more we will let you know.