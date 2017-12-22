Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special songs and dances revealed

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special songs and dances revealed

From the Charleston to the Rumba, we exclusively reveal what the six former Strictly stars will all be dancing this Christmas

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Kimberley Walsh

Although Strictly Come Dancing may be over for another year, at least we still have the glitz and glamour of the Strictly Christmas Special to look forward to.

And now we’re even more excited as RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the songs and dances that the former Strictly stars will be performing to in the special festive one-off.

Strictly stars Colin Jackson, Jeremy Vine, Judy Murray, Kimberley Walsh, Katie Derham and Robbie Savage will be dancing to some absolute crackers as they take on everything from a romantic Rumba to a high-impact Charleston and a stunning Viennese Waltz.

Below is the full list of the performances and musical accompaniments we can expect from the returning Strictly stars on Christmas Day:

Colin Jackson and Amy Dowden Rumba to ‘Run’ by Leona Lewis

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Colin Jackson
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 – Colin Jackson (BBC)

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton Quickstep to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ by The Puppini Sisters

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Jeremy Vine
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 – Jeremy Vine (BBC)

Judy Murray and Neil Jones Charleston to ‘Let’s Misbehave’ by Trevor Ashley

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Judy Murray and Neil Jones
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 – Judy Murray and Neil Jones (BBC)

Katie Derham and Brendan Cole Viennese Waltz to ‘White Christmas’ by Otis Redding

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Katie Derham
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 – Katie Derham (BBC)

Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev Jive to ‘Run Run Rudolph’ by Kelly Clarkson

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Kimberley Walsh
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 – Kimberley Walsh (BBC)

Robbie Savage and Dianne Buswell American Smooth to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ by Michael Bublé

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - Robbie Savage
Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 – Robbie Savage (BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs at 6:30pm on 25th December on BBC1

