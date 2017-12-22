Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special songs and dances revealed

From the Charleston to the Rumba, we exclusively reveal what the six former Strictly stars will all be dancing this Christmas

Although Strictly Come Dancing may be over for another year, at least we still have the glitz and glamour of the Strictly Christmas Special to look forward to.

And now we’re even more excited as RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the songs and dances that the former Strictly stars will be performing to in the special festive one-off.

Strictly stars Colin Jackson, Jeremy Vine, Judy Murray, Kimberley Walsh, Katie Derham and Robbie Savage will be dancing to some absolute crackers as they take on everything from a romantic Rumba to a high-impact Charleston and a stunning Viennese Waltz.

Below is the full list of the performances and musical accompaniments we can expect from the returning Strictly stars on Christmas Day:

Colin Jackson and Amy Dowden Rumba to ‘Run’ by Leona Lewis

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton Quickstep to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ by The Puppini Sisters

Judy Murray and Neil Jones Charleston to ‘Let’s Misbehave’ by Trevor Ashley

Katie Derham and Brendan Cole Viennese Waltz to ‘White Christmas’ by Otis Redding

Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev Jive to ‘Run Run Rudolph’ by Kelly Clarkson

Robbie Savage and Dianne Buswell American Smooth to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ by Michael Bublé

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs at 6:30pm on 25th December on BBC1