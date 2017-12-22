Accessibility Links

Miranda Hart just snogged David Tennant under the mistletoe and we’re now very jealous

The pair share a full-on kiss during Miranda Hart's Channel 4 special Miranda Does Christmas

David Tennant snogs Miranda Hart in Channel 4 Christmas special Miranda Does Christmas (Channel 4, JG)

Is Miranda Hart the luckiest women in the world this Christmas? A cheeky snog under the mistletoe with David Tennant suggests that yes, yes she is.

The former Doctor Who and Broadchurch star appears as a guest during Miranda Hart’s Channel 4 Christmas special Miranda Does Christmas – and judging by these photos from the studio, they really got on.

Tennant, dressed in a fluffy white Christmas jumper and sporting his now-famous Good Omens ginger hair, leans in for a kiss before the pair have a full on festive smooch.

Miranda Does Christmas
David Tennant snogs Miranda Hart in Channel 4 Christmas special Miranda Does Christmas (Channel 4, JG)
David Tennant snogs Miranda Hart in Channel 4 Christmas special Miranda Does Christmas (Channel 4)

Miranda Does Christmas sees the comedian and actress attempt to show viewers “how to make Christmas just as much fun as it used to be” (although we don’t remember TV heartthrobs being part of our Christmases past).

“She’ll be joined by special guests David Tennant, Sam Smith, Prue Leith and Susan Calman as she hits the streets to spread Christmas joy amongst unsuspecting seasonal shoppers, rewards the good deeds of unsuspecting members of the audience and brings romance to two singletons – with a little help from her celebrity friends,” Channel 4 says.

Miranda Does Christmas: - (Presented by Miranda Hart)

With Bake Off judge Prue Leith, Strictly star Susan Calman and singer Sam Smith, this is set to be one heck of a festive knees-up.

Miranda Does Christmas: - (Presented by Miranda Hart)
Watch Miranda Does Christmas on Wednesday 27th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

