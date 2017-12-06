The Apprentice’s Final Five have been revealed – and it’s probably not who you expected

These are the surviving candidates through to The Apprentice's infamous interview stage

After a gruelling week in the world of fashion, the final five on this year’s The Apprentice have been confirmed. And we have to admit, we’re rather shocked at the line-up.

Advertisement

After Harrison Jones and Jade English became the victims of a double firing from Lord Sugar following their fashion failure, the final five were confirmed to be Elizabeth, James, Sarah, Joanna and Michaela.

Although steadfast Sarah, ideas man James and no-nonsense Michaela have been early favourites to make the final, a few weeks ago we would never have thought that either Elizabeth or Joanna – who have both been the cause of many an argument during this series – would have made it this far.

Advertisement

But the big question now is, who do you now want to win The Apprentice?

Who are the Final Five Apprentice candidates?

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1