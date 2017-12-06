Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
The Apprentice’s Final Five have been revealed – and it’s probably not who you expected

The Apprentice’s Final Five have been revealed – and it’s probably not who you expected

These are the surviving candidates through to The Apprentice's infamous interview stage

14219490-low_res-the-apprentice-series-13-2017

After a gruelling week in the world of fashion, the final five on this year’s The Apprentice have been confirmed. And we have to admit, we’re rather shocked at the line-up.

Advertisement

After Harrison Jones and Jade English became the victims of a double firing from Lord Sugar following their fashion failure, the final five were confirmed to be Elizabeth, James, Sarah, Joanna and Michaela.

Although steadfast Sarah, ideas man James and no-nonsense Michaela have been early favourites to make the final, a few weeks ago we would never have thought that either Elizabeth or Joanna – who have both been the cause of many an argument during this series – would have made it this far.

Advertisement

But the big question now is, who do you now want to win The Apprentice?

Who are the Final Five Apprentice candidates?

Elizabeth McKenna

(BBC, TL)

James White

(BBC, TL)

Sarah Lynn

(BBC, TL)

Joanna Jarjue

(BBC, TL)

Michaela Wain

(BBC, TL)

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

All about The Apprentice

14219490-low_res-the-apprentice-series-13-2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Chris Evans to appear on Top Gear much sooner than you thought

imagenotavailable1

Michael Mosley: the pros and cons of five major health tests

131640.095ff082-d8cf-4e23-b905-33cb38fe3e14

Patrick Stewart reveals his greatest fears – and a lifelong addiction to jigsaws

113811

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Young Frankenstein, Escape from the Planet of the Apes: films on TV today

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more