The Apprentice’s Final Five have been revealed – and it’s probably not who you expected
These are the surviving candidates through to The Apprentice's infamous interview stage
After a gruelling week in the world of fashion, the final five on this year’s The Apprentice have been confirmed. And we have to admit, we’re rather shocked at the line-up.
After Harrison Jones and Jade English became the victims of a double firing from Lord Sugar following their fashion failure, the final five were confirmed to be Elizabeth, James, Sarah, Joanna and Michaela.
Although steadfast Sarah, ideas man James and no-nonsense Michaela have been early favourites to make the final, a few weeks ago we would never have thought that either Elizabeth or Joanna – who have both been the cause of many an argument during this series – would have made it this far.
But the big question now is, who do you now want to win The Apprentice?