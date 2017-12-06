Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Radio 1’s Clara Amfo replaces Reggie Yates on Top Of The Pops

Radio 1’s Clara Amfo replaces Reggie Yates on Top Of The Pops

The Live Lounge presenter will co-host with Fearne Cotton after Yates' comments about Jewish music managers led to him stepping down

(BBC, TL)

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will co-present the Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year specials after Reggie Yates stepped down from the BBC show following a remark he made about Jewish music managers which he has since admitted “reinforced offensive stereotypes”.

Advertisement

Amfo, presenter of Radio 1’s mid-morning broadcast – home of the station’s Live Lounge – will now front the show alongside Fearne Cotton. The specials will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora.

“I’m so happy and honoured to be presenting Top of the Pops alongside Fearne,” Amfo said in a statement. “It’s an iconic show that I’ve grown up with and continue to enjoy watching, especially during the festive season. 2017 has been a rich year in pop and I can’t wait to celebrate it with the artists, Fearne and everyone at home.”

Yates stepped down from the show after comments he made on the Halfcast Podcast last month. The presenter and documentary maker said it was “great” to see grime artists who are no longer managed by “some random fat Jewish guy from north-west London”.

After being accused of anti-Semitism online, Yates announced he had “taken the decision to step down from hosting Top Of The Pops this year”.

In a statement, he wrote: “On a recent podcast, during a discussion about grime artists, I made some ill-considered remarks which have hurt many people.

“I can see clearly that the words I used reinforced offensive stereotypes, and that there is no context that would justify such remarks.

“My comments are no reflection on how I truly feel, and I would like to apologise unreservedly to the Jewish community, people in the music industry and anyone else I have offended.

Advertisement

“This has been, and continues to be a huge learning experience for me, and on reflection I have taken the decision to step down from hosting Top Of The Pops this year.”

Tags

All about Top of the Pops

(BBC, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC, TL)

Top of the flops? The 9 best – and worst – live music TV shows

Reggie Yates (Getty, EH)

Reggie Yates quits Top of the Pops after “offensive” remark about “fat Jewish” music managers

(BBC, TL)

21 tweets that sum up the first Sounds Like Friday Night show

Greg James and Dotty on Sounds Like Friday Night

Bold… but risky: can Sounds Like Friday Night fill the void left by Top of the Pops?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more