Radio 1’s Clara Amfo replaces Reggie Yates on Top Of The Pops

The Live Lounge presenter will co-host with Fearne Cotton after Yates' comments about Jewish music managers led to him stepping down

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo will co-present the Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year specials after Reggie Yates stepped down from the BBC show following a remark he made about Jewish music managers which he has since admitted “reinforced offensive stereotypes”.

Amfo, presenter of Radio 1’s mid-morning broadcast – home of the station’s Live Lounge – will now front the show alongside Fearne Cotton. The specials will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Rita Ora.

“I’m so happy and honoured to be presenting Top of the Pops alongside Fearne,” Amfo said in a statement. “It’s an iconic show that I’ve grown up with and continue to enjoy watching, especially during the festive season. 2017 has been a rich year in pop and I can’t wait to celebrate it with the artists, Fearne and everyone at home.”

Yates stepped down from the show after comments he made on the Halfcast Podcast last month. The presenter and documentary maker said it was “great” to see grime artists who are no longer managed by “some random fat Jewish guy from north-west London”.

After being accused of anti-Semitism online, Yates announced he had “taken the decision to step down from hosting Top Of The Pops this year”.

I am stepping down from hosting Top of the Pops this year, please see below pic.twitter.com/dJfLETzbL3 — REGYATES (@REGYATES) December 4, 2017

In a statement, he wrote: “On a recent podcast, during a discussion about grime artists, I made some ill-considered remarks which have hurt many people.

“I can see clearly that the words I used reinforced offensive stereotypes, and that there is no context that would justify such remarks.

“My comments are no reflection on how I truly feel, and I would like to apologise unreservedly to the Jewish community, people in the music industry and anyone else I have offended.

“This has been, and continues to be a huge learning experience for me, and on reflection I have taken the decision to step down from hosting Top Of The Pops this year.”