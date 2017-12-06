Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Tom Hardy returns to Peaky Blinders tonight as Alfie Solomons

Tom Hardy returns to Peaky Blinders tonight as Alfie Solomons

The actor makes a scene-stealing return to Birmingham's Small Heath on BBC2 this Wednesday – check out a clip below

Tom Hardy in Peaky Blinders series 4 (BBC Pictures, JG)

Tom Hardy comes but once a year, but every time he does make a return to Peaky Blinders it’s a moment to savour. Well, today is the day.

Advertisement

In this Wednesday’s episode four, Hardy makes his regular cameo as Camden crime boss Alfie Solomons, returning to Peaky Blinders territory Small Heath in Birmingham to meet Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby.

“F**king hell it smells of pig round here don’t it?” he says as he gets out of the car. “And definitely not kosher.”

He’s not come up from London alone, of course: a lumbering brute of a man gets out of the car with him. Extra muscle for Tommy’s vendetta with Luca Changretta?

Tom Hardy in Peaky Blinders series 4 (BBC Pictures, JG)
Tom Hardy in Peaky Blinders series 4 (BBC Pictures)

Hardy is also preparing for a second series of his BBC drama Taboo, also written by Peaky Blinders screenwriter Steven Knight.

Advertisement

Watch the clip below, and tune in from 9pm on BBC2.

Tags

All about Peaky Blinders

Tom Hardy in Peaky Blinders series 4 (BBC Pictures, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

133820.479cc391-5096-4621-9bc4-9fad9469f9f7

Littlefinger from Game of Thrones has joined the cast of Peaky Blinders

imagenotavailable1

Tom Hardy joins Peaky Blinders series two

imagenotavailable1

Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy & Helen McCrory talk Tom Hardy and sharing a haircut with Joey Essex

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more