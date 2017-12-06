How to vote in I’m a Celebrity 2017

What number do you need to call to vote on I'm a Celeb? How do you get the app? What campmate has what number? We have all the details you need right here

How do you vote in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017?

There are three ways you can make your vote known: by phone, mobile or via the I’m a Celeb app.

By phone

You can ring to register your vote -simply dial 09020 44 24 followed by the two digits that correspondent to your campmate of choice…

Amir Khan: 01

Becky Vardy: 02

Dennis Wise: 03

Jamie Lomas: 05

Jennie McAlpine: 06

Stanley Johnson: 08

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo: 09

Vanessa White: 10

Iain Lee: 11

By mobile

You can text your vote to 64424, followed by the two digits that correspond to your chosen campmate (see above).

How do you vote on the I’m a Celeb app?

The app is back and has been updated with a whole new look this year. You can use it to vote for who you want to face Bushtucker Trials and challenges, who to stay in camp and at the very end who should be crowned Jungle King or Queen.

You can log into the app via Facebook or Twitter. The social media site you most recently logged in with will be used to display your avatar.

Want to join in during tonight's show? Then make way for our brand new app!

How much does a vote cost?

Votes by mobile and phone cost 50p plus any network access charge. 15p from each paid vote goes to Make-A-Wish UK.

If you download the official app (see above) you can make your votes for free – you will not be charged for votes within the app or asked to enter any card details.

The vote closes as announced in the show. You can see full T&Cs on the ITV website.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV