What time is the Travel Man Christmas special with Jon Hamm on TV?

Richard Ayoade and Mad Men star Jon Hamm are headed to Hong Kong for the Channel 4 Christmas special – here's everything you need to know

Fans of deadpan comedy travelogues and handsome, suited men are in for a treat this Christmas as Richard Ayoade joins Mad Men star Jon Hamm for the festive special of Travel Man.

Capping off a year in which he has toured the globe with the likes of Matt Lucas, Lena Dunham and Sally Phillips, Ayoade will explore Hong Kong with Hamm, to the envy of the adoring British public – who, rather traditionally, enjoy Hamm at Christmastime.

What time is the Travel Man Christmas special on TV?

The one-off documentary will air on Tuesday 26th December at 8pm on Channel 4.

Where are Richard Ayoade and Jon Hamm travelling to?

In Travel Man Xmas, host Ayoade will be joined by the Hollywood actor as they head to Asia.

The two will be enjoying a “faux festive” mini-break in Hong Kong, taking in the city’s sights, jumping on the trams and ferries and cable cars, and setting off on a food tour. No turkey allowed.

The two will sample “unrecognisable dishes”, according to Channel 4, which they’ll sample “in the interests of research and award-winning television”.

While in the city, the two “famous suit wearers” will get fully kitted out, taking advantage of Hong Kong’s 24 hour tailors who will create bespoke outfits. They’ll also get involved in Tai Chi (presumably they’ll change out of their suits for that one, but you never know) as well as paper tearing, foot massage and fortune telling.