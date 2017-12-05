Strictly Come Dancing semi-final: celebrity songs and dances revealed

The remaining five celebrities will perform two - yes, two - full routines each this week

The Strictly Come Dancing 2017 final is so close that the last five celebrities can almost taste it.

As is Strictly tradition, the semi-finalists will have to perform not one but two routines each this week in order to pull out all the stops and try to make it to that coveted final four – but who will be the unlucky celeb who will narrowly miss out?

After yet another shock dance-off, it does seem like anything can – and probably will – still happen.

Here’s everything you need to know – from the songs and dances to what time Strictly is airing this weekend:

What are the songs and dances for Strictly’s semi-final?

Salsa to Finally by Ce Ce Peniston

Viennese Waltz to Everybody Hurts by Tina Arena

It seemed implausible, but for the second week in a row, arguably the strongest dancer in the competition landed in the bottom two. Alexandra and Gorka went up against Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova after having to face the dance off, and it was Alexandra who won the unanimous vote from the judges to remain in the competition.

Former professional Joanne Clifton has said she wants to see more wow moments from Alexandra (and Debbie!) so here’s hoping that the Salsa and Viennese Waltz are able to lift her from great to a-ma-zing this week…

Samba to Whenever, Wherever by Shakira

Waltz to Angel by Sarah McLachlan

A Samba to Shakira? We think this was made for Mollie!

Her Rumba last week earned mixed reviews – not least from Craig who pulled Mollie up on the fact they had a very illegal lift in their routine. But now she’s got the chance to redeem herself with a Samba and a Waltz, which both feel like dances that she’ll bring a lot of fun and precision to.

Oh, and those rumours continue to swirl about a possible romance, despite the fact they both flat-out denied that anything is going on to us.

American Smooth to have You Met Miss Jones by Robbie Williams

Argentine Tango to Human by Rag’N’Bone Man

There we were, thinking that the Strictly Come Dancing producers get all their cheesy song references out in the first few weeks then BOOM. Out of nowhere they hit us with a Have You Met Miss Jones for Joe McFadden and Katya Jones (!) to perform to. Sneaky.

The American Smooth doesn’t seem too troublesome, but Joe will be only the second male celebrity to perform an Argentine Tango this series, the first being Davood. And we all know how that worked out…

Jive to I’m So Excited by The Pointer Sisters

Foxtrot to Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder

They’ve caught us out again! Fresh from the Joe and Katya punning above, Strictly have delivered us another one…

Debbie is known as The Lovely Debbie McGee, and so it seems only right that she dances a Foxtrot this week to Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder. All we’re wondering is why it took the producers this long to wheel this track out…

When it comes to her second song, we can’t help but feel excited about the prospect of Debbie dancing a Jive. Could it be a real wow moment?

Tango to My Sharona by The Knack

Rumba to Beneath Your Beautiful by Labrinth feat. Emili Sande

Eek! After suffering some more under marking (in our opinion!) last week, Gemma is going to have to come back fighting with this Tango and Rumba to be in with a shot of making the final and avoiding the bottom of the leaderboard.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing will air at 6.45pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC1 and will end at 8.20pm.

What time is the Strictly results show on Sunday?

The results show runs from 7.15pm–8pm on Sunday 10th December on BBC1. Chizzy Akudolu, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Brian Conley and Simon Rimmer, Aston Merrygold, Ruth Langsford, Jonnie Peacock, Susan Calman and Davood Ghadami have already been eliminated – but who will be going home this week?

The musical guests this week will be Craig David.