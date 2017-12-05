I’m a Celebrity Day 16 recap: Toff has an intimate moment with a snake, Stanley gets a tearjerking poem and Rebekah leaves the jungle

Prime Minister Toff was nothing short of heroic in the latest Bushtucker Trial

It was an emotional day in the jungle for the celebrities – from Toff’s eye-watering encounter with pythons to hearing emails sent in from family members.

Meanwhile, Rebekah was the third person to be voted out – and we discovered that Amir doesn’t know the date of his own daughter’s birthday. Oops.

Toff – 1 Snakes – 0

The snakes were high for Toff in the latest Bushtucker Trial, with the challenge being to lie down in an elevated cage for nine minutes while 20 different pythons slithered all over her.

Ant and Dec’s advice was: “Think of your happy place”, which took on a meaning all of its own as Toff screamed: “I CAN FEEL IT NEAR MY NINNY!”

The Chelsea-ite didn’t shed a single tear (I would have been inconsolable) and got a full house of nine stars, meaning it was possum for dinner.

Worth it? Absolutely not.

Amir forgot the date of his daughter’s birthday

Or maybe he never knew it in the first place. Jennie and Amir were having a nice, sentimental little chat about their kids and the boxer was awkwardly caught out for not knowing the general vicinity of his daughter’s birthday, let alone the actual date. He thinks it’s in summer some time, or in a couple of months. One of the two. That’ll do.

Viewers were loving it.

Amir Khan trying to remember his daughter's birthday 🙈 #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/9ZlnOTNajV — Who'll Win (@whollwin) December 4, 2017

Stanley’s wife wrote him a poem and we wept

There were lots of tears from the campmates when the family emails were read out. The highlight was of course the poem written by Stanley’s wife. Where can we get a copy of this?!

Rebekah left the jungle

Your votes mean that @RebekahVardy is the third Campmate to leave the Jungle! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tHAEKWQy70 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 4, 2017

The latest celebrity to be voted out of the jungle was Rebekah, but she seemed pretty relieved to be leaving. We can’t think why…

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on nightly at 9pm on ITV