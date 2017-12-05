I’m a Celebrity’s Amir Khan admits of his past “I did wrong, I was messing around a lot, I don’t want to live that life”

Amir said the jungle experience had been "cleansing my head"

I’m a Celebrity star Amir Khan has admitted that, despite being married with a young daughter, he lives “a young bachelor’s life”.

The former world champion boxer, who briefly separated from wife Faryal Makhdoom earlier this year, shocked some viewers during Monday night’s show when he failed to remember his daughter’s birthday: “She’s three, turning four in a couple of months, oh no, er, the summer…”

And during a heart to heart with fellow campmate Iain Lee, Amir said “I live a young bachelors life, I need to live a family life.

“I did wrong, I was messing around a lot, I don’t want to live that life.”

But Amir suggested that the I’m a Celebrity experience had helped him get some perspective, saying it had been “cleansing my head”.