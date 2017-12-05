Final season of House of Cards to air with Robin Wright in the lead role

Production on the show will resume at the beginning of 2018

After weeks of uncertainty for the House of Cards cast and crew in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled at star Kevin Spacey, Netflix has announced that the show will continue for one final eight-episode series without Spacey and with Robin Wright in the lead role.

The streaming service’s content chief Ted Sarandos made the announcement on Monday. “We are excited to bring closure to the fans,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement comes a month after producers Media Rights Capital had halted production on the sixth season after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey had sexually assaulted him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. Eight current and former members of the House of Cards cast and crew subsequently came forward to accuse Spacey of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Prior to the latest announcement, Netflix had already made clear that they would not be involved in any future production of House of Cards involving Spacey, leaving the final season – two episodes of which had reportedly already been shot – up in the air.

But the update will actually bring the series a little closer to its source material – Spacey’s character dies in Michael Dobbs’ book.

And the show’s female-forward look was met with great enthusiasm on Twitter:

I’m very gratified to learn that the many folks who’ve been in limbo this past month will in fact have the chance to complete their work that had been interrupted. I wish them all the very best on @HouseofCards Season 6. https://t.co/o4Qh0JzKek — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) December 4, 2017

There’s a certain justice to the male character in House of Cards getting kicked off for sexual assault, and the woman taking over as president. Take note America! — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) December 4, 2017

House of Cards to return without Kevin Spacey. Sexual bullies finally getting their come uppance — Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) December 5, 2017

Weren’t we all here for Claire Underwood anyway? https://t.co/sxTsH1vSlC — Fast Company (@FastCompany) December 5, 2017