Ed Balls couldn’t resist another Gangnam Style performance as he returned to Strictly Come Dancing
The former Labour politician had Tess Daly screaming as he taught the Strictly hosts a few moves
Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the dance floor…
Yep, Ed Balls was back on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend – and his return was typically quiet and understated.
Before Strictly went live on Saturday night, Ed – who was in the audience to watch Musicals Week – launched himself across the ballroom and treated the studio audience to an encore of his infamous Gangnam Style moves.
Release the balls! @EdBalls brings back Gangnam Style with @TessDaly and @ClaudiaWinkle 😂 #neverforget #Strictly pic.twitter.com/YxnXSFPk2l
— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 3, 2017
He even roped in Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as he galloped across the dance floor treating everyone to his signature moves. Although watch out for Tess’s face when she thinks Ed is about to flatten her…
The behind the scenes clip was aired during Sunday night’s results show. “He can’t resist it, can he?” said Darcey as the judges all fell about laughing during the Dance Debrief, with Claudia adding: “We love you, Ed!”
And just in case you want to re-live that BAFTA-nominated golden Balls moment from 2016 all over again…
Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday 9 December on BBC1