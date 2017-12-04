Accessibility Links

Ed Balls couldn’t resist another Gangnam Style performance as he returned to Strictly Come Dancing

The former Labour politician had Tess Daly screaming as he taught the Strictly hosts a few moves

Ed Balls on Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the dance floor…

Advertisement

Yep, Ed Balls was back on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend – and his return was typically quiet and understated.

Before Strictly went live on Saturday night, Ed – who was in the audience to watch Musicals Week – launched himself across the ballroom and treated the studio audience to an encore of his infamous Gangnam Style moves.

He even roped in Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as he galloped across the dance floor treating everyone to his signature moves. Although watch out for Tess’s face when she thinks Ed is about to flatten her…

The behind the scenes clip was aired during Sunday night’s results show. “He can’t resist it, can he?” said Darcey as the judges all fell about laughing during the Dance Debrief, with Claudia adding: “We love you, Ed!”

And just in case you want to re-live that BAFTA-nominated golden Balls moment from 2016 all over again…

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday 9 December on BBC1

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Ed Balls on Strictly Come Dancing 2017
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

