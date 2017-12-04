Love Island winners Kem and Amber confirm split

The hairdresser from Essex and model from Wales have gone their separate ways

It’s all over for Love Island 2017 winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

The duo, who found love on ITV2’s island in the sun during June and July, have confirmed that they’ve split just four months after winning the competition.

‘With sadness, we’ve decided to separate,” the pair confirmed in a statement. “We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.”

Kem (21) and Amber (20) won the nation’s hearts as their initially rocky relationship appeared to go from strength to strength in the latter stages of the competition. After some heavy “grafting” they declared their love on national TV and even spoke about marriage after leaving the Love Island villa.

The pair have attributed their split to their increasingly busy schedules.

“Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work,” they said.

Kem has been busy with TV work, and is currently in training for Dancing on Ice in 2018.

“We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends,” the statement concluded.