Who will win The X Factor 2017?

After a poll of RadioTimes.com readers, this is the act who you want to win X Factor

Ahead of Sunday night’s live grand X Factor final, we asked you who you wanted to win this year’s competition – Grace Davies or Rak-Su.

And in a poll of more than 3,500 RadioTimes.com readers, it was Watford boys Rak-Su who were voted as the act who you would most like to see win The X Factor taking a total of 56.44% of votes.

Singer-songwriter Grace Davies came a close second with 43.56% of your votes.

Both acts have been favourites to win the competition ever since their first auditions and have both also won the weekly Prize Fights.

The songs Grace and Rak-Su will be performing on Sunday night have been revealed with both acts only performing original songs. Grace will sing her compositions Nothing But Words and Too Young, while Rak-Su will hit us with their originals Touché and Mona Lisa.

Kevin Davy White had the lowest number of audience votes on Saturday finished in third place and was sent home.

The X Factor final airs Sunday 3rd December at 7.20pm on ITV.