Who should leave Strictly Come Dancing after Musicals Week?

Six couples remain but with only five places in the Strictly semi-final it's time for another pair to face the musical...

Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week is another of those very special Saturday nights on the ballroom floor.

Advertisement

In 2016 alone we enjoyed a wonderful Willy Wonka performance from Joanne Clifton and Ore Oduba and a dazzling Dreamgirls routine from Oti Mbuse and Danny Mac.

And back in 2015 winner Jay McGuinness gave us one of the show’s most romantic rumbas ever with his partner Aliona Vilani.

Did Mollie and AJ’s 2017 Musicals Week rumba have the same effect? Or do you think they deserve to face the dreaded dance off after this week’s performance?

What about Alexandra’s Charleston? Did you think it was Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious? Or simply something quite atrocious? Did Debbie’s American Smooth leave you with lovely Musicals Week memories? Or do you think she’ll wind up all alone in the dance off spotlight?

Was Joe’s Samba on the Money Money? Or could he be out of luck? Did Davood’s Phantom of the Opera-themed Argentine Tango steal the show? Or does it signal that it’s time for him to go? And could Gemma’s Hello Dolly routine see her through to the semi-finals? Or signal that it’s time to say goodbye?

Advertisement

We want to know who YOU think should follow in Susan Calman’s footsteps and leave the competition this week – cast your vote and have your say: