Who do you want to win The X Factor 2017?

There are now just two acts left, but who you want to win in The X Factor's live final on Sunday night?

Grace Davies and Rak-Su have made it through to The X Factor grand final.

Yep, after weeks of singing their own compositions and original songs, these two very unique – and very different – acts are the last two standing.

But now there’s just one question remaining. Who do you want to win?

Kevin Davy White was eliminated from finals on Saturday night and after just missing out on a spot in the final two, Kevin told host Dermot O’Leary that the number three was “my new lucky number”.

His mentor Nicole Scherzinger then added: “For me he has already won. He has won the hearts of so many people out there. And what a beautiful beautiful ride and platform this has been. I can’t wait to get his album.”

This year’s winner will join a roster of X Factor champions that includes Alexandra Burke, Leona Lewis, Little Mix, James Arthur, Louisa Johnson and 2016 winner Matt Terry.

The X Factor final airs Sunday 3rd December on ITV.