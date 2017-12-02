Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who do you want to win The X Factor 2017?

Who do you want to win The X Factor 2017?

There are now just two acts left, but who you want to win in The X Factor's live final on Sunday night?

ITV Pictures, SL

Grace Davies and Rak-Su have made it through to The X Factor grand final.

Advertisement

Yep, after weeks of singing their own compositions and original songs, these two very unique – and very different – acts are the last two standing.

But now there’s just one question remaining. Who do you want to win?

Kevin Davy White was eliminated from finals on Saturday night and after just missing out on a spot in the final two, Kevin told host Dermot O’Leary that the number three was “my new lucky number”.

His mentor Nicole Scherzinger then added: “For me he has already won. He has won the hearts of so many people out there. And what a beautiful beautiful ride and platform this has been. I can’t wait to get his album.”

This year’s winner will join a roster of X Factor champions that includes Alexandra Burke, Leona Lewis, Little Mix, James Arthur, Louisa Johnson and 2016 winner Matt Terry.

Advertisement

The X Factor final airs Sunday 3rd December on ITV.

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor live show 1 - judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV Pictures, SL

The X Factor 2017 final live: all the performances and duets reviewed

Strictly Come Dancing Davood Ghadami Nadiya Bychkova

Who is Davood Ghadami? All you need to know about the new Strictly star

After endless revamps, is The X Factor now beyond repair?

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
Alexandra Burke Strictly (BBC Pics, EH)

Alexandra Burke reveals how she conquers Strictly nerves and negative social media comments

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more