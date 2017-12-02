Which two acts are through to The X Factor live grand final?
One act was eliminated at the end of Saturday night's show, but who was it?
Kevin Davy White was eliminated from The X Factor finals on Saturday night.
It means that Grace Davies and Rak-Su are the two final acts in the competition who will be going head-to-head in Sunday’s grand live final for the chance to be crowned X Factor 2017 winner.
After just missing out on a spot in the final two, Kevin told host Dermot O’Leary that the number three was “my new lucky number”.
He then added: “And thank you to the UK for believing in me and putting me on that stage. Thank you to all of you. I learned so much, I’ve grown up and I can’t wait to show you what I am capable of.”
Meanwhile Kevin’s mentor Nicole Scherzinger added: “For me Dermot, he has already won. He has won the hearts of so many people out there. And what a beautiful beautiful ride and platform this has been. I can’t wait to get his album.”
The vote is now open for the winner, with all of the existing votes for Grace and Rak-Su carrying over to Sunday from Saturday night.
After Grace revealed that she was stood next to Rak-Su in the queue in Manchester at their very first auditions, band member Mustafa said he was “speechless” and “so emotional” after making it through to the final.
The X Factor final airs Sunday 3rd December on ITV.