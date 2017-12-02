What time is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on TV?

Six former Strictly celebrities are returning to the ballroom for the chance to lift the special Silver Star trophy

It’s almost as loved as turkey and tinsel, and this year the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is back for another festive frolic around the dance floor.

Instead of a Glitterball, there’s a special Silver Star trophy for the winner as six former Strictly stars return to the ballroom for a second bid for glory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly Christmas special:

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special on TV?

Although the full TV schedules haven’t been confirmed yet, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume that the Strictly Christmas special will air on BBC1 at some point on 25th December. Last year it was broadcast at 6.45pm on Christmas Day, so we reckon it will be in a similar slot this year.

Who’s in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

It’s becoming a bit of a tradition for the festive episode to welcome back some of the best-loved (if not the best…) dancers of Strictly past.

This year is no different – here are the celebrities and the professional dancers they have been partnered with:

Colin Jackson and Amy Dowden

Jeremy Vine and Karen Clifton

Robbie Savage and Dianne Buswell

Judy Murray and Neil Jones

Katie Derham and Brendan Cole

Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev

Who are the judges in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli are all returning for the festive edition. But will they be full of Christmas cheer? Or will Craig be doing his best Grinch impression? We’ll have to wait and see…

Who’s presenting the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, of course! Who else?!

Can I vote in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Sadly not! Unlike in Strictly Come Dancing, the Christmas episode is pre-recorded every year. Yes, we hate to break it to you but Tess, Claudia and all of the celebrities and pros aren’t actually going to be coming live from Elstree on December 25th – the show is pre-recorded and votes from the studio audience are combined with the judges’ scores to decide the winner.

How can I be in the audience?

Sadly you’ve missed the boat this year – the show was recorded in November and the result has already been decided.