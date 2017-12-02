The X Factor 2017 final live: all the performances and duets reviewed

Kevin Davy White, Grace Davies and Rak-Su will all be hoping to sing their way to Sunday night's grand final

Kevin Davy White will be performing Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin and George Michael’s Fast Love, Pt. 1.

Advertisement

Rak-Su will be singing two original songs: Mamacita and Dimelo.

Grace Davies will perform Live and Let Die by Wings and original song Roots.

Grace Davies

Rak-Su

Kevin Davy White

Advertisement

The X Factor final airs Saturday 2 December and Sunday 3 December