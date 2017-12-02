The X Factor 2017 final live: all the performances and duets reviewed
Kevin Davy White, Grace Davies and Rak-Su will all be hoping to sing their way to Sunday night's grand final
Kevin Davy White will be performing Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin and George Michael’s Fast Love, Pt. 1.
Rak-Su will be singing two original songs: Mamacita and Dimelo.
Grace Davies will perform Live and Let Die by Wings and original song Roots.
The X Factor final airs Saturday 2 December and Sunday 3 December