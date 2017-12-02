Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing Musicals Week: who is top of the leaderboard?

How many points did each celebrity get in the Musicals Week quarter-finals? We'll be updating this page LIVE as the judges' scores are revealed

leaderboard

Things are getting serious now. It’s the quarter finals! It’s only two weeks until we find out who will lift the Glitterball trophy and be crowned Strictly champion 2017! There’s plenty to look forward to (here’s the Musicals Week song and dance list) with just six celebrities left in the competition after Susan Calman was sent home last week.

We’ll be updating the Strictly leaderboard as the scores come in LIVE, so make sure to regularly check back to see who’s been impressing the judges…

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 leaderboard – MUSICALS WEEK

1. Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – 39
Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – 39

2. Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – 37

3. Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – 31

4. Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – 29
Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – 29

What were the Strictly scores last week?

Who was top of the leaderboard last week and who was down at the bottom? What have the scores been in each week of Strictly so far? Take a look back to the very beginning…

  1. Week one
  2. Week two
  3. Week three
  4. Week four
  5. Week five 
  6. Week six (Halloween Week)
  7. Week seven
  8. Week eight 
  9. Week nine (Blackpool Week)
  10. Week ten

