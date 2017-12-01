What time is The Miniaturist on TV this Christmas?

Romola Garai and Anya Taylor-Joy star in this unusual period drama, adapted from Jessie Burton's critically-acclaimed novel

The Miniaturist became an instant best-seller when it burst onto the literary scene in 2014 after a bidding war between 11 publishers. Now Jessie Burton’s genre-defying spooky period thriller will be at the centre of the festive TV schedules in a two-part drama on BBC1.

Advertisement

What is The Miniaturist?

Set in 1686, the story begins with young Nella Oortman who – after an arranged marriage – arrives in Amsterdam to begin her new life as the wife of wealthy merchant Johannes Brandt.

But the person who emerges from the shadows to meet her at the door of her new home is Johannes’ cold and unwelcoming sister Marin. And when Johannes does appear, he only presents her with an unusual wedding gift: a doll’s house replica of their home. So she tracks down the elusive “miniaturist” to furnish this giant cabinet.

As her own house starts to reveal its secrets, so does her doll’s house – as the miniaturist’s tiny creations of furniture and figurines mirror reality and even predict the future with eery accuracy.

What time is The Miniaturist on BBC1 this Christmas?

With the final schedules yet to be announced, we don’t have a specific date and time for The Miniaturist. This article will be updated as soon as further details are revealed.

What we do know is that The Miniaturist will air on BBC1 in two parts: episode one will be feature-length, clocking in at 90 minutes, while episode two will be just an hour long.

Who stars in The Miniaturist?

Our protagonist Nella Oortman is played by up-and-coming actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Alex Hassell stars as her new husband Johannes, with Romola Garai as his sister Marin.

Hayley Squires and Paapa Essiedu play the final two members of the household: Cornelia and Otto.

Is The Miniaturist any good?

Yes. Staying faithful to Jessie Burton’s 2014 novel, this atmospheric drama will draw you in as the truth begins to unfold. The acting is brilliant – particularly from Romola Garai, who is fierce and furious as Nella’s new sister-in-law Marin.

Advertisement

Where is The Miniaturist filmed?

Even though The Miniaturist is set in Amsterdam, the exteriors that we see on screen were actually filmed on location in Leiden – another Dutch city with similar architecture. And the rest of the drama was shot in London.