Everything you need to know about the cryptically-titled Channel 4 show

The title of this new Channel 4 documentary conjures up a rather amusing image of Liverpudlians lying down in tiny cots in a barn somewhere on the banks of the Mersey. But that’s not what it’s about at all. Find out why below…

What time is Scousers in a Manger on TV?

Scousers in a Manger is on Channel 4 this Christmas. This article will be updated with a date and time when the final TV schedules are published.

What is it really about, then?

For the past five years, a group of Liverpudlians who call themselves The Christmas Decorators have travelled to Bethlehem on a festive mission to decorate Manger Square in time for Christmas.

This year, cameras have followed them and documented not only the joy, hope and laughter of the mission but also its tension and potential danger.

The one-off documentary will show the team working with their Palestinian counterparts to light up the Bethlehem’s Manger Square, known to millions as the birthplace of Jesus.

Who heads up the team?

That would be Ged Comerford – operations director of the Christmas Decorators. He has spent six years with the business and is the one who makes sure everything arrives on time and is in the right place.