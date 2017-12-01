Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What time is Miriam’s Great American Adventure on TV?

What time is Miriam’s Great American Adventure on TV?

Everything you need to know about BBC1’s new travel series

Miriam Margolyes (Getty, EH)

Miriam Margolyes is off on a huge trip through Trump’s America. Find out when the three-parter charting her journey hits our screens and what adventures await the actress…

Advertisement

What time is Miriam’s Great American Adventure on TV?

Miriam’s Great American Adventure begins on BBC1 this Christmas. This article will be updated with a date and time when the final TV schedules are published.

Where exactly does Miriam go?

Across three episodes, the actress embarks on a trip through the heart of Middle America. She is no stranger to the States, having lived in LA for 16 years.

Miriam travels nearly 1,000 miles from Chicago to New Orleans, visiting communities along the way as she gets to know the people whose voices are reshaping the nation since the election of Donald Trump.

Who is Miriam Margolyes?

The legendary actress is best known for her role as Head of Herbology Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies.

Her movie credits also include Martin Scorsese’s 1993 film The Age of Innocence, for which she won a BAFTA, and Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet.

Advertisement

More recently Margolyes has made a name for herself starring in travel documentaries, thanks to her appearances in The Real Marigold Hotel and The Real Marigold Hotel on Tour. Read more about the actress here.

Tags

All about Miriam's Great American Adventure

Miriam Margolyes (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

135265.a3a5db4e-fa7a-4536-b0fc-78bed8803c4a

My bucket list, by Miriam Margolyes

125555

Who is Miriam Margolyes? Everything you need to know about the Real Marigold on Tour star

Back to the Future (Netflix, BA)

The 15 best family films to watch on Netflix UK

The Crown - Elizabeth - Elizabeth at Prince Philip's investiture (Netflix, BA)

New on Netflix UK in December 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more