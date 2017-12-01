Everything you need to know about BBC1’s new travel series

Miriam Margolyes is off on a huge trip through Trump’s America. Find out when the three-parter charting her journey hits our screens and what adventures await the actress…

What time is Miriam’s Great American Adventure on TV?

Miriam’s Great American Adventure begins on BBC1 this Christmas. This article will be updated with a date and time when the final TV schedules are published.

Where exactly does Miriam go?

Across three episodes, the actress embarks on a trip through the heart of Middle America. She is no stranger to the States, having lived in LA for 16 years.

Miriam travels nearly 1,000 miles from Chicago to New Orleans, visiting communities along the way as she gets to know the people whose voices are reshaping the nation since the election of Donald Trump.

Who is Miriam Margolyes?

The legendary actress is best known for her role as Head of Herbology Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies.

Her movie credits also include Martin Scorsese’s 1993 film The Age of Innocence, for which she won a BAFTA, and Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet.

More recently Margolyes has made a name for herself starring in travel documentaries, thanks to her appearances in The Real Marigold Hotel and The Real Marigold Hotel on Tour. Read more about the actress here.