Michael Gambon, Angela Lansbury and Emily Watson star in a new BBC dramatisation of the classic 1868 novel Little Women

Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March will grace our screens in a new adaptation of Little Women on BBC1 this Christmas. This three-part dramatisation of Louisa May Alcott’s much-loved 1868 novel promises to be lavish as it brings the story to a new generation of fans.

This new version has been adapted by Heidi Thomas, creator and writer of Call the Midwife.

What time is Little Women on TV this Christmas?

With the final schedules yet to be announced, we don’t have a specific date and time for Little Women, although it will definitely air on BBC1 over the festive period. This article will be updated as soon as further details are revealed.

Who stars in Little Women?

There are some big-name TV and movie stars lined up to play the adults of Little Women. Harry Potter star Michael Gambon plays the family’s benevolent neighbour Mr Laurence, with Murder She Wrote star Angela Lansbury (who recently made global headlines with her interview in Radio Times) taking on the part of cantankerous Aunt March.

The matriarch of the March family, Marmee, will be played by Apple Tree Yard’s Emily Watson.

The March sisters will be played by four young actresses. Newcomer Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) takes the role of adventurous Jo, Willa Fitzgerald (MTV’s Sccream) will play the eldest daughter Meg, Annes Elwy (King Arthur: Excalibur Rising) will play Beth, and Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) takes the role of the youngest sister Amy.

Where is Little Women filmed?

The show began filming over the summer in Ireland. Further details are yet to be revealed.

What is Little Women about?

The story is set against the backdrop of the American Civil War and a country deeply divided. It follows the lives of the four March sisters from childhood to adulthood as their father is away fighting.

Touching on issues ranging from gender roles to sibling rivalry, first love, loss, grief and marriage, it explores what it means to be young women.

There have been a ton of film and TV adaptations over the years, including a 1949 film starring Elizabeth Taylor, and most recently a 1994 film starring Winona Ryder, Claire Danes and Kirsten Dunst.