What time is Joanna and Jennifer: Absolutely Champers on TV this Christmas?

Everything you need to know about the champagne documentary with Absolutely Fabulous stars Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders

Patsy Stone and Edina Monsoon are back! Well, sort of, darling. Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders, the actors behind the Absolutely Fabulous characters, are decanting to France’s picturesque Champagne province to find out how their favourite tipple is made.

What time is Joanna & Jennifer: Absolutely Champers on TV?

The BBC has said the one-off hour documentary will air on Thursday 21st December at 9pm on BBC2.

Who are Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders?

Together, Lumley and Saunders are best known as chain-smoking Patsy and Edina from fashion BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. They played a couple of heavy-drinking high-powered career women in the British fashion industry.

Outside of Ab Fab, Jennifer Saunders is one half of comedy duo French and Saunders with Dawn French. The three-time Bafta-winning actor and writer has also starred in the likes of Shrek 2, Friends and Minions.

Joanna Lumley’s long list of credits include Sapphire & Steel, Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. She’s also known as a human rights activist, particularly for the Gurkha Justice Campaign.

What’s going to happen on the show?

No, we won’t simply be watching the pair glug champagne: Absolutely Champers will follow Saunders and Lumley on their visits to family-run vineyards and join seasonal workers as they get stuck in with this year’s grape harvest

And as well as exploring Northern France to find out what goes into a bottle of bubbly, the comedy duo will “dig deep and uncover things they never knew about their partner in crime” and “share never-before-heard stories”, according to the BBC.