The BBC’s antiques experts unite to release a Christmas single

BBC antiques experts James Braxton, Charles Hanson, Charlie Ross and Philip Serrell have released a Christmas single – an interesting version of the seasonal favourite Sleigh Ride!

The quartet hope that the song, which is released on Friday 1st December, will, er, flog enough copies to raise a life-changing sum for Children in Need.

Listen to the single below.

Bargain Hunt’s Charles Hanson said: “We rocked to the music for an incredible charity, and hope the single brings people across the UK some Christmas cheer, but above all we hope to raise money to support children and young people across the UK who need our help.”

Charlie Ross, also known for his antique skills on Bargain Hunt and Flog It!, said of the collaboration: “Bargain Hunt, Sleigh Ride and BBC Children in Need …the perfect Christmas rock combination. I hope this single, which was so such fun to make, goes on to make a difference to young lives.”

Bargain Hunt and Flog It! expert Phil Serrell added: “It was amazing to have the opportunity to work with such a talented bunch of musicians. What made it more special was the opportunity to raise money for BBC Children in Need. We had a ball making this single, and hope it goes on to make a difference to disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.”

All profits from the single will go to the charity, with a minimum of 50p from each single sale.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 2,600 projects supporting disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK.