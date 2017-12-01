Shappi Khorsandi is first to leave I’m a Celebrity 2017

The comedian was in the final two with politician Kezia Dugdale after the viewer vote

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi was the first campmate to be voted out of I’m a Celebrity 2017 on Friday night’s show.

The viewer vote saw it come down to Shappi and more recent jungle recruit Scottish Labour politician Kezia Dugdale, but it was Shappi who polled the fewest votes and headed off for her exit interview with hosts And and Dec.

“You have no idea what it was like in there, they tortured us – there was no chocolate, no champagne,” she told the pair as she accepted a glass of bubbly.

When asked whether she was relieved or disappointed to have left, she said: “Can I be really honest with you? I’m relieved, I’m so relieved.

“I miss my children like crazy,” she added, before becoming a little tearful.

“I had the most incredible experience and I’m never gonna forget it and I’m gonna see the guys when they come out so there’s no point missing people that you’re gonna see again…”

Asked about the trials and tribulations of the jungle, Shappi admitted “I think I got off lightly because I only got bitten by about 100,000 ants – some people had it a lot worse – and my last challenge wasn’t gory it was kind of funny and silly… and, oh man it was amazing…”

The vote followed an emotional last supper during which many of the celebs gave heartfelt speeches about the friends they’d met along the way and how much the whole experience had meant to them.