“Unbelievable” Game of Thrones season 8 will be “the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV” say Khal Drogo star Jason Momoa

We don’t mean to hype up the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, but Jason Momoa has said it’s going to be “the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV”.

After visiting the Thrones set in Northern Ireland, the Khal Drogo actor told EW, “Just know how amazing this season is going to be! It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f*** up a lot of people.”

The former Dothraki head didn’t give away any specific spoilers, of course, but Momoa indicated he was told some of the giant twists to come. “It was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!’” he said.

However, the Aquaman actor did debunk the rumour that he returned to the set for a small cameo: “I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up make headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.’”

We don’t yet have an air date for season eight of the HBO fantasy hit, but rumour has it the show will be held back until 2019. However, according to Momoa, it will be worth the wait – even if Drogo is missing.