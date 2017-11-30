Which celebs are appearing in this series? What’s going to happen in this episode? Everything you need to know about the return of the C4 cooking show

What time is Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast on TV?

The fifth series of the Jamie and Jimmy’s Café show continues 8pm Friday 1st December, C4.

Advertisement

Which celebs are appearing in this series?

Actor Simon Pegg, Pointless star Richard Osman, Eastenders veteran Barbara Windsor, Olympian Greg Rutherford, presenter Christine Lampard and comedian Johnny Vegas are due to enter Jamie and Jimmy’s Café.

What’s going to happen in this episode?

“We have an Absolutely Fabulous guest this week,” announces Jamie Oliver to the expectant diners in the pier-end caff. Joanna Lumley is following in the footsteps of her co-star Jennifer Saunders who shared the kitchen with Jamie and Jimmy Doherty back in 2014. And because Joanna’s been a vegetarian for 45 years, he and Jimmy have devised an all-veggie menu.

First up is M’hanncha – no, me neither. It’s a spicy, coiled butternuts quash pie from Morocco that weirdly has icing sugar sprinkled over the top. Lumley dips in and out of her Patsy character – much to the delight of the diners who are extremely attentive this week – as she tries to curry favour with a Malaysian aubergine dish called kuzi. It’s served with lacy pancakes that Jimmy says are “like food lingerie”. The dish goes down well: “I’d go round her house for dinner,” says one man. I bet you would.

Review by Jane Rackham

Advertisement

Who are Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty?

While you’ll probably have no problem recognise star chef and healthy eating campaigner Jamie Oliver, you may struggle placing his co-host. Doherty was made famous for the show Jimmy’s Farm, which aired on 2004 – 2006. As well as Friday Night Feast, the pair also worked together on Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club.