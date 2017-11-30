The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin is serious about a remake with Sterling K. Brown

The pair have been plotting a possible reboot over Twitter

11 years after its finale, Aaron Sorkin has an idea for a remake of his acclaimed political drama The West Wing – featuring Stirling K. Brown as the US president.

The proposal first came to light in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where the writer suggested a reboot that would see “Sterling K. Brown as the president, and there’s some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and [President] Bartlet [played by Martin Sheen], long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon.”

It’s a compelling idea – but Sorkin falls short when it comes to bringing Allison Janney’s C.J. Cregg and Bradley Whitford’s Josh Lyman into the mix so his pitch has never come to fruition.

Still, what could have been nothing more than a passing comment in an interview has gathered speed thanks to American Crime Story and This is Us actor Brown who took to Twitter in response, telling Sorkin: “if you are serious, sir, I would be honored!”

#AaronSorkin if you are serious, sir, I would be honored! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/7lZ3aocK95 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) November 29, 2017

And it doesn’t end there. Sorkin does not have an active Twitter account and does not tweet, but reached out to West Wing actor Joshua Malina (who played Will Bailey) to issue a formal response via the social networking site: “Dead serious and I’m honored by your interest. Now… an idea. I’m gonna need one of those.”

I awoke to a request from Aaron, who does not tweet, asking me to pass along the following response: “Dead serious and I’m honored by your interest. Now…an idea. I’m gonna need one of those. 😊” Note: I added the smiley face. I've always wanted to rewrite Sorkin with emojis. https://t.co/zxyNJmWaxH — 🌎Joshua Malina🌎 (@JoshMalina) November 30, 2017

The West Wing ran for seven series from 1999 to 2006 and won four consecutive Emmy awards for Outstanding Drama Series.

This is not the first time creator Sorkin has discussed a possible reboot. He joked to RadioTimes.com in 2015: “Rob Lowe said he’d do another episode of the West Wing if I wrote it. If I ever got an idea for another episode of the West Wing, I would do it – but only if Rob Lowe promised to be in it.”