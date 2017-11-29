The former Bake Off trio are reuniting for this feel-good festive special on the BBC

As if this time of year couldn’t be any more magical, the BBC has pulled off a Christmas miracle and reunited former Great British Bake Off stars Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Advertisement

The trio are back together for a festive one-off special in which they surprise a local community with a Christmas party they will never forget in Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Christmas Thank You.

What is Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Christmas Thank You?

This is the first time that the former Bake Off judge and presenters are being reunited on TV, and even better that it’s for a good cause too.

The trio will be heading to a community centre in South Wales to throw a spectacular party for one very special village. Despite setbacks like the local school and post office closing down, the community has pulled together to open a centre which has become a lifeline for young children and the elderly with hot meals and even bingo.

The volunteers who help run the centre, who usually try to make Christmas as special as possible, are in for a big shock when Mary, Mel and Sue descend on the village to revamp it and cook a spectacular meal for the local residents.

Where is Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Christmas Thank You filmed?

The community that Mary, Mel and Sue visit is located in the small village of Pentre in the Rhondda valley in South Wales. Back in October, the local press reported BBC film crews descending on the rural Welsh village and filming the Christmas special.

When is Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Christmas Thank You on TV?

Advertisement

All we know so far is that it will be airing on the BBC during December. Whether that’s BBC1 or BBC2 – and precisely when over Christmas the show will air – is yet to be confirmed.