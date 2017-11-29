John Barrowman on Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor: “There’s no Gallifreyan law that says it has to be a man”

The Captain Jack actor defended Whittaker's female Doctor during an appearance on Good Morning Britain

Former Doctor Who companion John Barrowman has once again stepped up in defence of Jodie Whittaker’s female Doctor.

Barrowman appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his upcoming appearance as Dick Whittington in the Manchester Opera House but talk quickly turned to Whittaker’s casting.

“I think it’s great” the Torchwood actor said when questioned by Piers Morgan about the response to Chris Chibnall’s female time traveller.

And he also took time to address what was “going on online”, alluding to comments from those who have had a more negative response to the casting. “There’s no Gallifreyan law in the Gallifreyan text that says it has to be a man,” said Barrowman. “I think it’s about time… we should give her a chance.”

Fans will get their first glimpse of Whittaker in action when Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor regenerates in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special.