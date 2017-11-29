Accessibility Links

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Maynard issues apology for deleted 2011 tweet about rape

"I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes," the YouTube star said in a statement on Twitter

Jack Maynard I'm a Celebrity 2017 profile (ITV Studios, JG)

Former I’m A Celebrity camp mate and YouTube star Jack Maynard has issued a second Twitter apology after an historical tweet in which he joked about rape came to light.

The Sun reported that in a deleted tweet from 2011 a 16-year-old Maynard had joked that if his fans could get him to 1,500 Twitter followers he would “kiss you… most likely rape you though”.

In a series of tweets addressing the story, the YouTuber – who left the I’m A Celeb jungle just days after he entered due to “circumstances outside of camp” – said that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I have taken some time to reflect on the comments, tweets and ultimately my behaviour in the past, including a tweet send in 2011 that is the subject of a story today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I was young, naive and stupid – but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn’t stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone – something I have learnt is entirely wrong.”

He continued, “If I had just thought for a moment, about how stupid they are I would never have said them. Nothing can justify the language I used, there is no defence – I am truly sorry. My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now.

“I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes. As an adult, I understand the effects my words have on people, whether I have a big or small platform to speak from. Again, I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed.”

This is the second apology the YouTube star has issued in the past two weeks.

Maynard has already released a YouTube video in which he apologised for the “disgusting” historical tweets that led to his early I’m A Celeb exit.

