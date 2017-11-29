Accessibility Links

I’m a Celebrity’s Rebekah Vardy is “devastated” as she’s forced to pull out of Bushtucker Trial

For the first time in I'm a Celebrity history, Medic Bob ruled out a star on medical grounds before the trial had even begun

Rebekah Vardy said she was “devastated” after being withdrawn from an I’m a Celebrity Bushtucker Trial at the last minute.

For the first time in the show’s history, Medic Bob ruled a celebrity out of doing a trial before it had even begun after noticing that Becky’s blood pressure was low.

On the way to The Fear Factory with Stanley Johnson, Rebekah said that hat her stomach was “killing” and that she had been feeling faint all day.

Bob assessed her in a nearby tent and ruled her out of completing the trial.

Rebekah said she was “absolutely devastated that I couldn’t do the trial with Stanley…I felt like I let the team down a bit this morning.”

It was then down to Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine to break the news to camp that the celebrity with the third highest votes would be facing the trial in Rebekah’s place, and it was politician Kez Dugdale.

As Stanley (Conservative) and Kez (Labour) faced The Fear Factory, Stanley joked that they had to form a coalition in order to try and win meals for camp.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tomorrow night at 9pm.

