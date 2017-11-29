Accessibility Links

Kiosk Kath replaces Kiosk Keith and I’m A Celebrity fans can’t cope

'What's happened to Kiosk Keith?' Fans aren't convinced by ITV's dingo dollars replacement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec opened Tuesday night’s show with the revelation that another big star had left the jungle: fans’ beloved Kiosk Keith.

Dec said Keith, who famously mans the kiosk where contestants answer questions in return for jungle treats, was away with the “thru’penny bits”, and would be temporarily replaced by a figure known only as Kiosk Kath.

Stepping into Keith’s shoes wasn’t an easy task for Kath, who had the tough job of convincing fans that she was a worthy replacement.

Some loved her…

But others were very worried about Keith’s fate, and wondered if Kath might have had something to do with his absence.

They weren’t entirely convinced she had the sufficient skills to operate his kiosk, either, and took particular umbrage with the way in which she closed the shutter.

And while Kath DID succeed in inspiring her very own rapidly created Twitter account…

… she couldn’t entirely convince fans that she was a worthy successor.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV every night at 9pm

