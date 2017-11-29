Kiosk Kath replaces Kiosk Keith and I’m A Celebrity fans can’t cope

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec opened Tuesday night’s show with the revelation that another big star had left the jungle: fans’ beloved Kiosk Keith.

Advertisement

Dec said Keith, who famously mans the kiosk where contestants answer questions in return for jungle treats, was away with the “thru’penny bits”, and would be temporarily replaced by a figure known only as Kiosk Kath.

Stepping into Keith’s shoes wasn’t an easy task for Kath, who had the tough job of convincing fans that she was a worthy replacement.

Me when kiosk kath popped up on my screen #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/SCVHMVbtjm — Grace 👸🏼 (@grace_looker) November 28, 2017

Some loved her…

Can Kiosk Kath become a thing too!? 😂👏 #ImACeleb — Amy Hartman 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amyyh18) November 28, 2017

But others were very worried about Keith’s fate, and wondered if Kath might have had something to do with his absence.

What has happened to Kiosk Keith? What has Kiosk Kath done to him? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/oHD4S7cSQu — Verity Stevenson (@VerityyVisits) November 28, 2017

They weren’t entirely convinced she had the sufficient skills to operate his kiosk, either, and took particular umbrage with the way in which she closed the shutter.

Kiosk Kath can’t even slam the hatch down right #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/cdXuEQJTbo — I'm A Celeb Reacts (@ImACeIebReacts) November 28, 2017

I missed kiosk Keith terribly tonight ! Kiosk Kath wasn't abrupt enough with closing shop!!! @imacelebrity — Hajera (@_misshr_) November 29, 2017

And while Kath DID succeed in inspiring her very own rapidly created Twitter account…

Looking after the place while Keith is away 😂 #ImACeleb — Kiosk Kath (@KioskKath) November 28, 2017

… she couldn’t entirely convince fans that she was a worthy successor.

Good try #Imaceleb but Kiosk kath just doesn’t cut it.. please bring back Kiosk Keith ☺️ — Robbie White (@RobbieJWhiteUK) November 28, 2017

Kiosk Kath just isn’t set for the job I’m sorry #ImACeleb — Carys Iles (@carys_iles) November 28, 2017

kiosk kath will NEVER be able to replace the king that is kiosk keith #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/oPz11VcNvE — daisy (@daisy_stalker) November 28, 2017

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV every night at 9pm