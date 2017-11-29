Accessibility Links

Don’t worry I’m A Celebrity fans – Kiosk Keith is coming back to the jungle tonight

It's shutters for Kiosk Kath as Keith returns to the Outback Shack in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2017

Kiosk Keith

If you were one of the I’m A Celebrity viewers who was horrified to discover Kiosk Keith had been replaced by Kiosk Kath on Tuesday night’s show, we’ve got some good news for you.

Tonight Kiosk Keith WILL return to the I’m A Celeb jungle – and his beloved Outback Shack – to put the celebrities’ knowledge to the test, RadioTimes.com can confirm.

Fans were very upset when Ant and Dec announced that Keith was suffering from “the thru’penny bits” and couldn’t carry out his jungle duties, and they didn’t exactly warm to his replacement Kiosk Kath either.

They took issue with her Outback Shack skills, citing her failure to pull the shutters down fast enough when the celebrities gave the incorrect answer to the Dingo Dollar Challenge question as one of her major offences.

Never change, I’m a Celebrity.

Keith returns to the I’m A Celeb jungle on ITV tonight at 9pm

