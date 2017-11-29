When does the Radio Times 2017 Christmas issue go on sale?

It wouldn't be Christmas without it... so when exactly does Christmas start?

Turkey, presents… a highlighter pen and a copy of the legendary Radio Times Christmas double issue. Now that’s a proper Christmas!

Advertisement

And as we begin to look forward to a festive feast of television, there is only one question on the lips of TV lovers across the land – when does the bumper 2017 issue go on sale?

The Christmas Radio Times is so big (nearly 300 pages) and so jam packed full of interviews, features and the best TV, film and radio listings for a full two-weeks that we can’t print all two-million or so copies at once! So it will begin to appear on shelves from Saturday 9th December in London and the South East and will be available nationwide by Tuesday 12th December.

But what’s going to be on the cover? Well, that’s a secret for now – but to get you in the mood for another merry Christmas we’ve dug out some of our favourite Christmas covers from the past for you to flick through while you wait…

Advertisement

The 1997 Christmas double issue of Radio Times brought us both Santa and an energetic snowman. On television, Men Behaving Badly’s Christmas special did well while Spice Up Your Christmas, highlights of a Spice Girls concert, didn’t.