What films and TV shows has Meghan Markle starred in?

The Suits star and soon-to-be Royal began her career on the US version of Deal or No Deal

American actress Meghan Markle has landed herself a starring role in 2018’s wedding of the year opposite her new fiancé Prince Harry.

But what about her appearances on screen – which TV and film roles is she known for, and what else might you spot her in?

She’s best known for her role in Suits

Meghan has starred as paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane in the US legal drama since it began in 2011, during which time her character has been involved in on-off romantic entanglements with lawyer Mike Ross.

Meghan is expected to leave Suits at the end of the current seventh season ahead of a move to Kensington Palace…

She said she was just going out to get some milk… https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Where to watch Suits: the entire series is currently available to stream on Netflix

You may also recognise her from…

Fans of cult sci-fi drama Fringe may remember Meghan as Special Agent Amy Jessup, and in recent years she’s popped up on the big screen in films including Remember Me starring Robert Pattinson and Horrible Bosses, alongside Jason Bateman…

She’s also had guest appearances in CSI: New York, CSI: Miami and The League.

But she began her career as a “briefcase girl” on The US version of Deal or No Deal

Deal or No Deal is a different animal altogether on the other side of the pond. The sums are much, much greater (contestants play for up to $1 million) and the boxes, which are guarded by fellow contestants in Noel Edmonds’ UK version, are instead briefcases placed in the hands of models known as “briefcase girls” (yes, it’s all a bit 1970s ‘glamorous assistant’). Meghan had a stint as a briefcase girl at the beginning of her career, from 2006-07. Here she is in action…