Viewers are already bored of the royal wedding coverage on breakfast TV

“No, we don't need an update on the engagement. We'll just assume it's still on”

Monday’s announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal engagement broke the internet. Today, every national newspaper has a front page splash on the couple and this morning it seemed to be all the breakfast shows were talking about.

BBC Breakfast came back to the topic regularly, while on ITV Good Morning Britain had Markle’s half-sister on the show and Lorraine spoke to Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell (who else?!) to get his angle on the royal engagement news.

But while some people were no doubt enjoying all this royal romance, many viewers were exasperated that there was no escape from the coverage…

Oh no, we don't need an update on the engagement. We'll just assume it's still on. #bbcbreakfast — Heather Athey (@HeatherAthey) November 28, 2017

#bbcbreakfast are still talking about the #royalwedding I do think it was sweet when Harry said he loved her the first time he met her, and I wish them luck, but I don't need to continually hear about it, or pay for it! — Carolyn (@tweetycakes78) November 28, 2017

Am I out of step or are the television media. The sycophantic coverage of the Royal Wedding in my opinion, is totally out of step with our society today #GMB — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) November 28, 2017

Some felt there were more important news items to be covering…

Right I am sick of the #royalwedding already. Does it really need to be constantly reported on? World is going to shit but don't worry someone is getting married ffs #bbcbreakfast #GMB — ⛄🎄 Philip🎄🎅 (@Negduke_) November 28, 2017

#BBCBreakfast is only talking about the #RoyalWedding for a few minutes every hour.#GMB has talked about it all morning, come on guys there are other intresting news out there. We have 8 long months of this. — Peter H Todd (@Peter_H_Todd) November 28, 2017

But it was perhaps BBC News presenter Simon McCoy, famous for his love of reporting on the royals, who was the most excited…