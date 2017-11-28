Accessibility Links

Viewers are already bored of the royal wedding coverage on breakfast TV

“No, we don't need an update on the engagement. We'll just assume it's still on”

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle (Getty, EH)

Monday’s announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal engagement broke the internet. Today, every national newspaper has a front page splash on the couple and this morning it seemed to be all the breakfast shows were talking about.

BBC Breakfast came back to the topic regularly, while on ITV Good Morning Britain had Markle’s half-sister on the show and Lorraine spoke to Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell (who else?!) to get his angle on the royal engagement news.

But while some people were no doubt enjoying all this royal romance, many viewers were exasperated that there was no escape from the coverage…

Some felt there were more important news items to be covering…

But it was perhaps BBC News presenter Simon McCoy, famous for his love of reporting on the royals, who was the most excited…

