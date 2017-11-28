Classic EastEnders Christmas episodes to be made available on BBC iPlayer

Relive such dramas as the reveal of Max and Stacey's affair, plus Den handing Angie divorce papers

EastEnders fans will be able to relive past festive dramas thanks to a selection of Christmas episodes being made available on the BBC iPlayer.

Seasonal cliffhangers including Dirty Den handing wife Angie divorce papers and the reveal of Max and Stacey’s affair will be on the streaming service from 16 December.

EastEnders joins the likes of family favourites such as several David Walliams adaptations as well as post-watershed fare including ‘box sets’ of Line of Duty and Taboo.

Speaking tonight, Charlotte Moore, director of content at the BBC, said: “There is no need to go anywhere else this Christmas because we have an even richer offer across the BBC than ever before.

“We are always home to the very best British programmes during the festive season but with so much content to fit in, it’s fantastic to give audiences a special gift on iPlayer to complement our schedules; with boxsets of some of this year’s biggest shows and a selection of more recent hits to binge on with family and friends together this Christmas.”

The full list of EastEnders episodes made available consists of:

Den and Angie’s divorce papers (1986)

Tiffany’s death (1998)

Kat and Alfie’s wedding (2003)

Max and Stacey’s affair (2007)

Archie Mitchell’s murder (2009)

EastEnders revealed yesterday that the Brannings would once again be in the spotlight this Christmas with a vengeance-fuelled Max set to get his comeuppance.

Speaking to Radio Times, executive consultant John Yorke said: The really big story on Christmas Day, and one of the biggest stories we have ever told on EastEnders, will revolve around Max and how his past actions all come back to haunt him in the most powerful and appalling way.”

The show boss also promised that the plot to bulldoze over such iconic Walford landmarks as the Queen Victoria pub will be exposed and that the conspirators – led by James Willmott-Brown – will pay the price for their actions:

“The Branning family and their wider clan will be at the heart of the drama, as all of those involved in the plot to buy up and build over Albert Square get their spectacular comeuppance.

“The story kicks off at the end of November and rapidly builds to a Christmas climax – with the events on Christmas Day laying down the shape of Albert Square for years to come.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

