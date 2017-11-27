Who is your favourite UK TV comedy double act?

From Eric and Ernie to Mel and Sue, French and Saunders to The Two Ronnies, which comedy pairing tickles your funny bone like no other?

Finding the perfect partner in life is a tricky business, and comedy is no exception.

Getting the right balance of brilliant minds isn’t always easy, but when two clever comedy heads become one, the results can be utterly hilarious.

Down the years, British TV has been blessed with some truly outstanding creative collaborations, producing some of the finest sketches and long-running entertainment series the nation has every laid eyes on, from gags about fork handles, to the ‘truth’ about what went on behind the scenes on the set of Titanic and even a musical anthem about football coming home.

But which comedy duo is the nation’s favourite? That’s what we want YOU, the readers, to tell us, so we’ve put together a list of some of the best in the business.

